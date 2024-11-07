Caretaker manager Lennie Lawrence will take permanent charge of Hartlepool United until the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

Lawrence will be supported by Anthony Limbrick, who joins as the club’s new head coach from League One side Peterborough.

The Australian-born coach has experience working in both academy and first team environments at the likes of Woking, Grimsby and The New Saints, where he won the Cymru Premier and Welsh Cup in 2022.

Gavin Skelton has been appointed as the new first team coach.

Skelton has spent the last five years as Carlisle's assistant manager, helping the Cumbrians secure a remarkable promotion to League One.

Having played for the likes of Gretna, Hamilton and Barrow, Skelton had spells as manager of Queen of the South and Workington.

Carl Dickinson will remain to focus on strength and conditioning, while player-coach Nicky Featherstone, goalkeeping coach Adam Smith, analyst Ben Daniel and chief scout Ronnie Moore will continue in their roles.

With Lawrence at the helm and Limbrick and Skelton in supporting roles, Pools have looked to create what is in effect a management group, with the two new arrivals aiding the more experienced Lawrence, who will act as the figurehead.

If Lawrence does choose to step down at any stage, or the board decide to make a change in the dugout, it's understood the club would consider an internal appointment; that is, Limbrick, Skelton or even Nicky Featherstone could be in line to step up.

Lawrence, one of a select few managers to have been in the dugout for more than 1,000 games, will return to permanent management for the first time since 2005.

The former Charlton, Middlesbrough and Luton boss, who celebrates his 77th birthday next month, has been in caretaker charge since the sacking of outspoken manager Darren Sarll.

Since then, Lawrence has led Pools to five points from their last three games, changing the shape and approach, altering the "pressing philosophy" and getting much more out of the considerable attacking talent within the squad.

After Adam Campbell's second half equaliser rescued a point at Maidenhead, Pools were perhaps a little unfortunate not to return with all three following an impressive display during the 1-1 draw at Altrincham.

Back on home turf, Pools produced their best performance of the campaign to beat Aldershot 2-0 thanks to a brace from Mani Dieseruvwe; getting the best out of the talismanic frontman, who has scored six goals in his last five games, appears to be one of the keys to success at the Prestige Group Stadium.

Elsewhere, Lawrence has restored Adam Campbell to the side while he handed Nathan Asiimwe a run in the team prior to his recall by parent club Charlton.

Pools look to have been playing with more freedom and have managed to offer a more consistent attacking threat without sacrificing their defensive solidity; under Lawrence, Pools have scored four goals in three games, conceding just twice.

Few would have expected Lawrence to take on the job permanently when he took caretaker charge for the second time but his positive influence on the Pools squad means there have been increasing calls to see him handed the reins on a longer term basis.

Lawrence, one of the original Premier League managers, suggested for the first time that "all options remained on the table" after Pools produced a dominant performance to beat Aldershot two weeks ago.

On account of their premature exit from the FA Cup, Pools have had a fortnight without a game to finalise their search for Sarll's successor.

Given Lawrence's experience, long list of contacts and his popularity among both players and supporters, it's perhaps little surprise Pools have opted to stick with the veteran following an impressive spell in caretaker charge.

Of course, the appointment will not please all supporters; at 76, it remains to be seen whether Lawrence can help Pools build for the future.

Lawrence has repeatedly said that he wants Pools to push for the play-offs despite a disappointing start to the season.

Pools certainly have plenty of time - they still have 30 National League games to play - and are just four points adrift of the top seven.

That said, Lawrence will have his work cut out if Pools are to remain in touching distance between now and the new year.

Over the next two months, Pools will travel to leaders York, eighth placed Solihull and local rivals Gateshead, who are fourth, while Lawrence's side will host second place Barnet and fifth placed Oldham.

Following the appointment of the new management group, a spokesman for the board said:

"We are really pleased to confirm our new management team following an extensive review and process.

"Lennie has an incredible track record in management as well as with his mentorship roles of coaches and managers.

"He's also proven on multiple caretaker occasions at Hartlepool United his ability and desire to step up and hold the manager position, which has been evident in his recent results and a reformed style of play.

"As a board we were keen to see the trajectory and senior stewardship under Lennie continue, and with Anthony and Gavin we have also secured two outstanding Pro Licence technical coaches who are highly regarded within the game.

"We believe their complementary attributes and desire to step up in due course will fit well with Lennie, to give the club both the best opportunity in the immediate short-term this season whilst also planning longer term.

"Additionally we are looking longer term with the likes of Nicky Featherstone and supporting his development beyond his playing career, and the full complement of first team support staff including medical, strength and conditioning, scouting and analysis will also remain at the management team's disposal."

Meanwhile, Lennie Lawrence added: "It's been a very thorough and professional process that the board has conducted, and it's a decision we're very excited about.

"A lot went into it and one of the priorities was a long-term plan, and the idea is to offer my experience where possible to develop the rest of the team.

"We now have a lot of depth within our coaching staff and each member holds different qualities which we’ll be able to lean on during the course of the season."

Lawrence, whose first managerial appointment was in 1978, will begin the next chapter in his long and distinguished career this weekend when Pools take on in-form front runners York, who are unbeaten in their last 11 National League games.