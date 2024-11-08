"Anthony and Gavin have got different skill sets, they're both experienced coaches.

Hartlepool United manager Lennie Lawrence is hoping for the "best of both worlds" following the appointments of Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton.

Lawrence, one of a select few managers to have taken charge of more than 1,000 games throughout his long and distinguished career, is back in the dugout on a permanent basis for the first time since 2005.

The veteran, who turns 77 next month, was appointed Pools manager until the end of the season following an impressive spell as caretaker which has seen his side pick up five points from the last three matches.

After the departure of outspoken manager Darren Sarll, Pools had been working with a skeleton staff with former assistant Carl Dickinson, who has now taken on a new role as strength and conditioning coach, supporting Lawrence.

Lawrence is hoping that the arrivals of Anthony Limbrick and Gavin Skelton will provide Pools with the "best of both worlds".

On account of their premature exit from the FA Cup, Pools have had two weeks without a game and have used that time to assemble a new management group, with Limbrick leaving his role at Peterborough to become the club's new head coach while Skelton has been appointed as the new first team coach.

All of a sudden, it looks like it will be a tight squeeze in the dugout with player-coaches Nicky Featherstone and Adam Smith also remaining in their roles.

Neither Limbrick nor Skelton were born when Lawrence took his first steps into management after taking caretaker charge at Plymouth in 1978 but both arrive with interesting backgrounds and experiences.

Australian-born Limbrick spent time coaching in the academies of Southampton and West Ham, had a brief spell with the England under-17s and has managed Woking, TNS, who he led to the Cymru Premier title, and Gibraltar's Manchester 62.

Skelton, meanwhile, spent much of his playing career in Scotland, making more than 200 appearances for Gretna, and dipped his toe into management with Queen of the South and Workington, although his second spell at Borough Park lasted less than a week as he resigned six days after his appointment.

Since then, Skelton has spent five years as assistant manager at his hometown club Carlisle, working with Paul Simpson to stave off the threat of relegation to the National League before leading the Cumbrians to League One.

With Limbrick, who looks in line to step up and take over as manager at some stage in the future, and Skelton expected to do the majority of the work on the training pitch, Lawrence will remain in charge of tactics and team selection, while overseeing the progression of the squad.

And Lawrence is confident Pools now have the right balance to help the club kick on and achieve success.

"It's been hard work," he said.

"Carl (Dickinson) has assisted me for the last three weeks or so and that's been good.

"We needed coaches to supplement what I do.

"It gives us more chance to work in small groups and do individual work with players. Sometimes, with what we had, we didn't have enough time for that.

"Anthony and Gavin have got different skill sets, they're both experienced coaches.

"Anthony's been a manager and Gavin has worked under three or four different managers at Carlisle.

"They're slightly different characters with different attributes and different CVs.

"Hopefully we're going to get the best of both worlds.

"The purpose is to develop the staff that we now have, in whatever role they've got."