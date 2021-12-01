Lee will be no stranger to the Pools faithful having began his career at the Suit Direct Stadium as a player where he spent eight years before moving on to have spells with Sheffield Wednesday, Doncaster Rovers and Bradford City.

Lee joins Pools following a spell as Middlesbrough’s U23’s coach and arrives alongside his assistant Michael Nelson and Lee Turnbull, who has joined in a consulting capacity to lead the club’s scouting and recruitment.

And Pools fans have been taking to social media to give their thoughts on the club’s new manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool have appointed Graeme Lee as their new manager. Picture by FRANK REID

@Davidjrj123: Spike, Nelse and Sweens all back at the Vic that's what dreams are made of. If they can't motivate you to play for Hartlepool United then nobody can!

@Shakyshakes1980: These two are good lads and wish them absolutely all the best. Hopefully they’ll be given the tools to succeed as big work is needed in January particularly. Welcome back to Pools @mnelse6 and @5spike

@StellingRobbie: I have quite a good feeling about this appointment. Knows the area and the football culture, hopefully some contacts at Boro, seems like a good man, young and exciting. Might not have been who we expected but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. Let’s all get right behind him!

@Stephen14326071: Best of luck and welcome both back to Pools. Couple of games to look over team before the task of gaining enough points for staying up begins for you both

@JackkAnderson96: 2 people who will give their all for the club, everyone needs to get behind them. Welcome back @mnelse6 @5spike UTP

@rayspindloe1: Good luck boys , the one thing for sure is you’ll get the superb backing of the fans

@ltreidy67: All managerial appointments are a gamble but this one seems like a bigger one than most.

@richyhpool: Not what I was expecting but good luck!

@Pauldon14: Good luck to him. On paper it’s a very underwhelming appointment to say the least but will reserve my judgement for on the pitch performances. Time to push on.

@drsnarlcrafty: @5spike and @mnelse6 2 of the best CB's to grace the Vic in my era Blue heart good luck boys let's gooo

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.