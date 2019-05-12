Lewis Hawkins unsure on his Hartlepool United future as he gears up for National League North play-off final with Spennymoor

Lewis Hawkins wants to repay the faith shown in him by Spennymoor Town by firing the club into the National League.

The on-loan Hartlepool United midfielder is currently in his third temporary spell with the Moors, as he prepares for this afternoon's National League North play-off final against Chorley.

Hawkins has played a key role in helping the Moors to within 90 minutes of securing promotion into non-league’s top-flight after scoring the winning goal in the play-off eliminator against Bradford Park Avenue.

And he followed that up with the winning penalty in a shoot-out win at Brackley Town in the semi-final last Sunday.

That set up this weekend’s visit to Chorley and Hawkins is hopeful that he can help deliver a historic win for Jason Ainsley’s side.

"It’s been a great effort from us all to get into the final," said Pools midfielder Hawkins, whose deal is up at the end of the season.

"To get the first goal against Bradford Park Avenue and get us into the semi-final was brilliant for me personally. It was a great moment. I was very happy to help us through a tough, scrappy game against Brackley last weekend.

"Things haven’t been working out for me at Hartlepool and I don’t know what the future holds for me.

"But I am not really focused on that at the moment.

"Jason Ainsley had come in and shown faith in me by giving me another chance at Spennymoor.

"I’ve had a couple of loan spells at the club and Jason has always looked after me. I want to repay his faith by doing all I can to get the club promoted this weekend."

The Moors face a tough test against a Chorley side that narrowly missed out on the National League North title.

The Magpies ended the season just one point and one place behind eventual champions Stockport County.

But Hawkins and his team-mates can take heart from the fact that they completed a league double over their opponents during the campaign.

That included a dramatic 1-0 win at Brewery Field just under three weeks ago and Hawkins is hopeful that his side can complete a remarkable treble over Jamie Vermiglio’s side.

He said: "It will be a tough game for us, but it’s a final, it’s a one-off game and anything can happen.

"It’s not long since we beat them at our place and that was a great win.

"We know we will have to be at our best and perform how we know we can perform.

"We just want to get the job done because we know what it would mean for everyone connected with the club."