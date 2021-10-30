Leyton Orient 2-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, previews and match updates
Hartlepool United travel to Leyton Orient this afternoon as they look to claim a third successive League Two victory (3pm kick-off).
Back to back wins against Bradford City and Harrogate Town have shot Pools back up the table and level on points with the play-off places.
They sit just a point off the automatic promotion places with 23 points from their opening 14 games. Three points behind them in 10th sit today’s opponents Leyton Orient, who will be hoping to end a run of four successive draws when they host Hartlepool at Brisbane Road.
Orient have also played out three goalless draws in their last five league matches.
Dave Challinor’s side will be without the suspended Neill Byrne while Jamie Sterry and Ben Killip are douts. Gary Liddle is set to make his first start since the away draw at Oldham Athletic back in October.
Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Fela Olomola (ankle) remain out.
LIVE: Leyton Orient 2 (Drinan 20, Smith 35) Hartlepool United 0
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 15:51
- Pools XI (3-5-2): Mitchell; Ferguson, Francis-Angol, Liddle, Hendrie, Ogle; Featherstone, Holohan, Daly; Molyneux, Cullen
- Pools subs: Killip, Odusina, Jones, Crawford, Shelton, Grey, Fondop
- Pools bookings: Featherstone (23), Challinor (35), Holohan (38)
- Leyton Orient XI (3-4-3): Vigouroux; Mitchell, Beckles, Ogie; Archibald, Clay, Pratley, James; Kemp, Smith, Drinan
- Leyton Orient subs: Byrne, Wood, Reilley, Happe, Omotoye, Sotiriou, Kyprianou
- Leyton Orient bookings: Pratley (14), Clay (29)
- Referee: Alan Young
- Attendance:
Half-time player ratings
Mitchell - 5
Ferguson - 5
Francis-Angol - 5
Liddle - 4
Hendrie - 5
Ogle - 5
Featherstone - 4
Holohan - 5
Daly - 5
Molyneux - 6
Cullen - 5
Half-time verdict from Dominic Scurr
Half-time: Leyton Orient 2-0 Hartlepool United
42: Ferguson wins Pools their first corner of the afternoon
A mountain to climb for Pools
GOAL! Harry Smith doubles Leyton Orient’s lead
A soft goal from Pools as Featherstone’s loose pass is intercepted and falls to Harry Smith who puts the ball past Mitchell one on one.
29: Clay goes into the book for a foul on Francis-Angol
23: Nicky Featherstone is booked for a foul as Orient look to attack again
GOAL! Orient lead - Drinan the scorer
Just like that, Orient take the lead with their first shot on target. The ball is laid off well for Aaron Drinan to curl past Mitchell and into the bottom right corner of the goal from 20-yards. A fine finish.