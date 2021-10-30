Leyton Orient v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, previews and match updates

Back to back wins against Bradford City and Harrogate Town have shot Pools back up the table and level on points with the play-off places.

They sit just a point off the automatic promotion places with 23 points from their opening 14 games. Three points behind them in 10th sit today’s opponents Leyton Orient, who will be hoping to end a run of four successive draws when they host Hartlepool at Brisbane Road.

Orient have also played out three goalless draws in their last five league matches.

Leyton Orient v Hartlepool United.

Dave Challinor’s side will be without the suspended Neill Byrne while Jamie Sterry and Ben Killip are douts. Gary Liddle is set to make his first start since the away draw at Oldham Athletic back in October.

Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Fela Olomola (ankle) remain out.

