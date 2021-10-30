Leyton Orient v Hartlepool United LIVE: Team news, previews and match updates
Hartlepool United travel to Leyton Orient this afternoon as they look to claim a third successive League Two victory (3pm kick-off).
Back to back wins against Bradford City and Harrogate Town have shot Pools back up the table and level on points with the play-off places.
They sit just a point off the automatic promotion places with 23 points from their opening 14 games. Three points behind them in 10th sit today’s opponents Leyton Orient, who will be hoping to end a run of four successive draws when they host Hartlepool at Brisbane Road.
Orient have also played out three goalless draws in their last five league matches.
Dave Challinor’s side will be without the suspended Neill Byrne while Jamie Sterry and Ben Killip are douts. Gary Liddle is set to make his first start since the away draw at Oldham Athletic back in October.
Tyler Burey (hamstring) and Fela Olomola (ankle) remain out.
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
LIVE: Leyton Orient v Hartlepool United (3pm kick-off)
Last updated: Saturday, 30 October, 2021, 11:09
- Pools travel to the capital to face Leyton Orient this afternoon.
- Dave Challinor’s side are eyeing a third straight victory in League Two for the first time this season.
- Pools doubts: Ben Killip, Jamie Sterry
- Pools outs: Neill Byrne (suspension), Tyler Burey (hamstring), Fela Olomola (ankle)
- Team news from 2pm
Hello and welcome to our Pools live blog!
We’re down here in London today for Pools’ big League Two match against Leyton Orient.
Dave Challinor’s side have got off to a good start to life back in the Football League and could potentially move into the automatic promotion places if results go their way this afternoon.
We’ll have all the team news, previews and match updates throughout the afternoon here.
Simply refresh the page and scroll through our live blog to stay up to date...
Challinor disappointed to be without Byrne today
“It’s a rubbish booking. I had a go at him half time. You have to play the game between your ears,” he said.
“I get that booking if you’re on one booking. You don’t make that foul if you’re on four bookings. That’s just naive beyond naive and he’ll pay the price for that and we’ll pay the price for that.”