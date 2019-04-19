Luke Molyneux impressed for Hartlepool against Halifax at the Super 6 Stadium.

Liam Kennedy's player ratings: One 9 and three 8s for Hartlepool United players in Halifax Town win

Hartlepool United came from behind to beat Halifax Town 2-1 at the Super 6 Stadium - but who stood out?

Goals from Luke James and Luke Molyneux saw Craig Hignett's side claim their first win in four and move up to 14th in the National League table. Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the win - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.

Sent the wrong way by Rodney for the opener but a decent show on the day... 6

1. Scott Loach - 6

Sent the wrong way by Rodney for the opener but a decent show on the day... 6
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
It was his error which presented Rodney with the first goal but more than made up for it with his forward runs... 6

2. Peter Kioso - 6

It was his error which presented Rodney with the first goal but more than made up for it with his forward runs... 6
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Some very, very clever interceptions and touches. Class on the day... 8

3. David Edgar - 8

Some very, very clever interceptions and touches. Class on the day... 8
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
An assured defensive performance from the Scottish central defender against a very lively Halifax frontline... 7

4. Fraser Kerr - 7

An assured defensive performance from the Scottish central defender against a very lively Halifax frontline... 7
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3