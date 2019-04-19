Liam Kennedy's player ratings: One 9 and three 8s for Hartlepool United players in Halifax Town win
Hartlepool United came from behind to beat Halifax Town 2-1 at the Super 6 Stadium - but who stood out?
Goals from Luke James and Luke Molyneux saw Craig Hignett's side claim their first win in four and move up to 14th in the National League table. Our Pools writer Liam Kennedy has dished out his player ratings following the win - scroll down and flick through our gallery to see how each player performed.
1. Scott Loach - 6
Sent the wrong way by Rodney for the opener but a decent show on the day... 6