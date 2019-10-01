Liam Noble completes part-time Morpeth Town switch from Hartlepool United
Liam Noble has officially left Hartlepool United to join Northern Premier Premier Division side Morpeth Town on a four-year deal.
The midfielder didn’t travel with the Pools squad for Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Eastleigh in the National League in order to ‘assess his options’.
The 28-year-old joined Hartlepool from Notts County last summer and went on to become the club’s top scorer in the fifth tier last term with 13 goals in 44 appearances. He has three goals in 12 National League matches so far this campaign.
Noble has never played below National League level during his career and with Morpeth currently sitting 14th in their first season in the seventh tier, his switch to part-time football for the first time will be a welcome one for the Highwaymen.
Subject to FA clearance, he could potentially make his debut for Nicky Gray’s side in their FA Cup Third Qualifying Round tie at Nantwich Town this weekend.