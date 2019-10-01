Liam Noble discusses Morpeth Town move from Hartlepool United
Liam Noble dropped two divisions to join Morpeth Town from Hartlepool United in a move that has taken many by surprise.
The midfielder was given the weekend off by Pools boss Craig Hignett to contemplate the move to Craik Park which was confirmed on Tuesday evening.
Noble – who has never played part-time football or below National League level during his career – felt agreeing a four-year deal at the Northern Premier Premier Division side was the right step for him.
“It is the right time in my career to do the move,” he told the club website.
“It is something I want to do long-term and commit my future to this club.”
“I think I can contribute a lot to the team and the squad. Hopefully, with me only being 28, in my prime, I can really push this club forward.
“Hartlepool was a real family club and I really enjoyed my time there but for the club, for me and my family I think it was the right time to step down and really look into other stuff as well so thanks to the chairman of Morpeth and the chairman of Hartelpool for getting the deal done really.”
The midfielder has agreed a four-year part-time deal with the Highwaymen as part of a package which is believed to be in the same region financially as his full-time contract at Pools.
Noble is expected to be part of the Morpeth squad for their FA Cup FA Cup Third Qualifying Round tie at Nantwich Town on Saturday, subject to FA clearance.