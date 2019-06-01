Liam Noble reveals the TWO key reasons Hartlepool United are CERTAIN to outperform their disappointing National League season

Liam Noble is sure Hartlepool United will better their 15th placed National League finish from last season - and it's down to TWO key factors.

The 28-year-old put pen to paper on a new one-year extension at the Super 6 Stadium yesterday after a summer of uncertainty.

But now the formalities are over, Noble says he can't wait to get back to work at Pools.

Success is something the player and the club crave - and Noble thinks the togetherness in the squad and manager Craig Hignett are the main reasons Poolies have got something to look forward to in 2019/20.

“It’s a hard league but the togetherness we have in the group can be worth 10 or 15 points over a season," said Noble.

"I think you saw how that got us through games towards the end of last year.

"I know we can achieve more as a team next season because, ever since the new manager has come in, we’ve looked a better side and more solid so we have to take that forward.

“It’s a tight bunch of lads, there are a few who have already signed new deals and we’ve brought in a couple of new faces too so I know for a fact we’ll do better next season.”

On a personal level Noble's campaign, despite his side's failings, was a success.

Thirteen goals was a career high tally for the player. It was also the most goals scored by any midfielder in the fifth tier.

“I enjoyed last season from a personal point of view," said former Sunderland, Carlisle United, Forest Green and Notts County man Noble.

"I scored a few goals – people might say that they’re penalties but you’ve still got to take them and I chipped in with a few assists as well.

“It was good, but I know we can do better."

Noble now heads off for a well-earned break ahead of training for the new campaign. He's vowed to enjoy it.

“I know that the lads will be enjoying their time off because it’s a long season but when it comes round again we’ll enjoy getting back at it on the training ground," he told the club website.

“I was always going to sign and I’m really happy to be staying."