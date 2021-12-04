Pools were victorious over Wycombe Wanderers in the first round and were handed another challenging tie at Sincil Bank but Graeme Lee was able to enjoy the perfect start to his reign with a narrow victory.

Lewis Fiorini put through his own net early in the second half as Pools held on for a deserved win to book their spot in the third round.

And here is how the Pools players were rated.

1. Ben Killip - 7 Good save to deny Adelakun in the first half and Maguire in the second. Distribution better than recently given the conditions Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Reagan Ogle - 8 Constant outlet down the right and was impressive both sides of the ball. Put one on a plate for Daly in the first half. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Neill Byrne - 7 Solid display. Handled the threat of Nlundulu well. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News) Photo: Michael Driver Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle - 7 Also dealt with Nlundulu well and looked calm on the ball. A number of good clearances. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales