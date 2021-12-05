Lee did not shy away from stating his desire to one day take over as Pools boss, and that day came at Sincil Bank on Saturday.

And it would be the dream start for Lee as his side executed the game plan to perfection coming away with a deserved victory.

Lewis Fiorini’s own goal was the difference, but in truth Pools might have scored more on another day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Fiorini's own goal sent Hartlepool United into the third round of the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

And here we look at some of the key talking points from Lee’s winning start as manager.

Setting the scene

Pools arrived at Sincil Bank having already overcome League One opponents in the first round, beating Wycombe Wanderers in a replay at Adam’s Park.

Lee and his assistant, Michael Nelson, were both spectators at Hillsborough in midweek as Pools displayed their cup upset credentials once again, this time in the EFL Trophy, with a comfortable win over Sheffield Wednesday.

But despite being impressed by what he saw on display, Lee hinted that Saturday’s trip to face Lincoln would provide him a chance to mix the squad up once more.

Team news

And mix the squad up he did as Lee made nine changes to the side who featured in the EFL Trophy.

Timi Odusina and Mark Shelton were the only players to keep their spot in the XI, Shelton having scored his first goal of the season at Hillsborough.

Ben Killip replaced Jonathan Mitchell in goal as Lee stuck with five in defence including David Ferguson returning to wingback having played a more advanced role in last week’s defeat at Port Vale.

Nicky Featherstone returned to midfield alongside Matty Daly who has scored four of his six goals this season in cup competitions.

Perhaps most notably for Pools was the inclusion of Luke Molyneux after the 23-year-old was forced off at half time in that defeat at Vale Park seven days ago.

Molyneux partnered Mark Cullen whose goal at Adam’s Park earned Pools this second round tie at Sincil Bank.

‘Not changing the world’

Upon his arrival Lee suggested there wasn’t a great deal to change at the Suit Direct Stadium. He complemented the work done by previous manager Dave Challinor and insisted his job is about trying to push on from that work rather than tearing it up and starting over.

And Saturday’s display had all the hallmarks of a classic Hartlepool performance of the last 12 months.

Pools were well drilled but much more threatening going forward than they have been in recent weeks.

Fullbacks Reagan Ogle and Ferguson both provided good outlets while Cullen did a standout job leading the line.

After a strong spell of possession from the home side, Pools quickly got to grips with their League One opponents and should have taken the lead through Daly.

Ogle raced free of Jamie Robson into the area and picked out the Huddersfield loanee from 12 yards but on this occasion he skewed his effort wide.

Pools continued on the front foot and had another good chance when Featherstone clipped a lovely ball over the top of the Lincoln defence for Molyneux to chase but he was denied by the on-rushing Sam Long before he could get it out of his feet.

As expected Pools had some defending to do with former Sunderland man Chris Maguire and Fiorini the main outlets for the Imps, with striker Dan Nlundulu making sure all three of Pools’ central defenders were aware they were in a game.

Hakeeb Adelakun came close when he got clear inside the penalty area, but his shot was diverted narrowly wide of the post by the inside of Killip’s elbow.

Pools had a third sight of goal when Lewis Montsma’s pass went straight to Daly and he set Cullen free in the area but he never got enough conviction in his strike.

Lee will have been pleased with what he saw in the opening half but frustrated Pools weren’t able to take one of three good opportunities.

But that frustration lasted just seven minutes into the second half as Pools took the lead through a freekick straight from the training ground.

Featherstone lofted a ball towards the back post where Shelton had peeled off and he arrowed the ball back across goal where Fiorini could only slide into his own net.

It was no less than Pools deserved and they might have added to it through Cullen who brought a smart save from Long as Lincoln struggled to make any real inroads into a resolute Pools defence.

Killip did save well from Maguire at his near post, but in reality Pools were comfortable.

Fans on side

When Lee went to bed on Friday not even he could have imagined the reception he would receive from Pools fans at Sincil Bank.

With the appointment of a new manager taking longer than expected there may have been some fans cautious over Lee’s arrival given his lack of first team experience.

But all of that was washed away as the 916 Poolies in attendance backed their new manager to the hilt.

‘Graeme Lee’s blue and white army’ was the chant that echoed around Sincil Bank for the majority of the afternoon to prove the fans are onside ahead of Lee’s first game at the Suit Direct Stadium on Wednesday.

A new dawn?

Lee will have enjoyed Saturday’s result, and occasion, immensely. And it was just the tonic the club needed.

It’s a new era at Pools as finally the talk of the previous manager can be laid to rest.

This is Lee’s moment, and Saturday’s result provides a huge platform for the club to get their momentum back.

All of a sudden, five league defeats in a row doesn’t seem to matter as much. And if Pools can continue in the same vein and pick up a win on Wednesday, those five defeats will be a distant memory.

Lincoln City XI: Long, Poole (Sanders ‘64), Montsma, Jackson, Maguire, Bishop, Adelakun, McGrandles, Fiorini, Nlundlu, Robson (Bramall ‘75)

Subs: Mair, Longdon, Sorensen, Eyoma, Bridcutt, Roughan

Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Ogle, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Shelton, Daly (Holohan ‘88), Cullen (Goodwin ‘77), Molyneux

Subs: Mitchell, Hendrie, Francis-Angol, Jones, Smith, Crawford, Fondop

Attendance: 5,506 (916 Hartlepool)

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.