Lincoln City have set a benchmark for Hartlepool United, and others, to follow - Raj Singh

Last weekend Lincoln City became the first team in the English Football League to be promoted - and Raj Singh thinks Hartlepool United should use the Imps as inspiration.

The Imps were promoted from League Two, and look certain head into League One as champions, just two years after getting out of the National League.

Singh thinks Pools can look to Lincoln for inspiration, as they look to get back to the Football League with a promotion push.

The chairman thinks the Imps are the prefect example of what can be achieved when everyone pulls in the same direction, a club makes the right appointments and carry some momentum.

"I was really pleased to see Lincoln City achieve promotion to League One last weekend, just two seasons after they got out of the National League," Singh told Hartlepool United's matchday programme The Blue Print.

"I think it just shows what can be achieved when you build momentum, have the right people in the right places within the club and have a real togetherness.

"I am not saying that it will be easy to follow in their footsteps but they have shown it can be done."