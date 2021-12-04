Graeme Lee takes charge of Hartlepool United for the first time at Lincoln City in the FA Cup. Picture FRANK REID

Lee watched on from the stands at Hillsborough in midweek as Pools secured a remarkable 3-0 win over League One side Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy, but now he must look to replicate that in the FA Cup this afternoon against another League One opponent.

Pools are well versed in dealing with higher level opposition having knocked out League One promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers in the previous round.

Mark Cullen’s goal was enough to settle the replay at Adam’s Park after the two sides shared four goals at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And all eyes will be on Lee’s first team selection as Pools boss after the 43-year-old suggested this afternoon’s tie was a chance to evaluate his squad.

"This week with the Sheffield game and the Lincoln game it’s a great opportunity for us to have a look at the squad and what we’ve got with a big focus on Wednesday night. That’s our main thing,” said Lee.

“The league form isn’t where we want but this game in the FA Cup we’re desperate to win it. We really want to win it and we’re going to go in to it and give everything we can but it’s probably one of them, we’ve all played in them games, where League One are expected to win.

"So we go there and the pressure is all on them and we’ll just go and see what we can do.”

While there can be no guarantees over who will start this afternoon’s FA Cup tie, one thing we can be assured of is the pride Lee will feel when he takes to the away dugout at Sincil Bank.

“It will be a bit surreal. I’ve envisioned it for many years. It’s a proud moment for both of us, you just want to get started. Being on the grass with the lads was fantastic, the response from the lads was fantastic. Stood there on Saturday I’ll be very proud.”

Stay tuned to the Hartlepool Mail for live updates throughout Pools’ FA Cup tie with Lincoln.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.