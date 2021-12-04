Lincoln City v Hartlepool United LIVE: FA Cup second round updates as Graeme Lee takes charge of his first game
It’s time for the talking to stop and for Graeme Lee to take charge of Hartlepool United for the first time as the club’s new manager.
Lee watched on from the stands at Hillsborough in midweek as Pools secured a remarkable 3-0 win over League One side Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy, but now he must look to replicate that in the FA Cup this afternoon against another League One opponent.
Pools are well versed in dealing with higher level opposition having knocked out League One promotion chasers Wycombe Wanderers in the previous round.
Mark Cullen’s goal was enough to settle the replay at Adam’s Park after the two sides shared four goals at the Suit Direct Stadium.
And all eyes will be on Lee’s first team selection as Pools boss after the 43-year-old suggested this afternoon’s tie was a chance to evaluate his squad.
"This week with the Sheffield game and the Lincoln game it’s a great opportunity for us to have a look at the squad and what we’ve got with a big focus on Wednesday night. That’s our main thing,” said Lee.
“The league form isn’t where we want but this game in the FA Cup we’re desperate to win it. We really want to win it and we’re going to go in to it and give everything we can but it’s probably one of them, we’ve all played in them games, where League One are expected to win.
"So we go there and the pressure is all on them and we’ll just go and see what we can do.”
While there can be no guarantees over who will start this afternoon’s FA Cup tie, one thing we can be assured of is the pride Lee will feel when he takes to the away dugout at Sincil Bank.
“It will be a bit surreal. I’ve envisioned it for many years. It’s a proud moment for both of us, you just want to get started. Being on the grass with the lads was fantastic, the response from the lads was fantastic. Stood there on Saturday I’ll be very proud.”
Stay tuned to the Hartlepool Mail for live updates throughout Pools’ FA Cup tie with Lincoln.
Lincoln City 0-0 Hartlepool United LIVE: Updates from Sincil Bank
Last updated: Saturday, 04 December, 2021, 15:46
- Hartlepool United XI: Killip, Ogle, Byrne, Liddle, Odusina, Ferguson, Featherstone, Shelton, Daly, Cullen, Molyneux
- Subs: Mitchell, Hendrie, Francis-Angol, Jones, Smith, Holohan, Crawford, Goodwin, Fondop
- Lincoln City XI: Long, Poole, Montsma, Jackson, Maguire, Bishop, Adelakun, McGrandles, Fiorini, Nlundlu, Robson
- Graeme Lee takes charge of Hartlepool United for the first time
- Proud moment for Lee
- Lee impressed by midweek display
HALF TIME
All square at the break
Bishop tries his luck from range but it’s an easy save for Killip
Ferguson intercepts Long’s clearance to find Cullen who passes it inside to Molyneux but his effort is blocked by Jackson
Killip with another solid catch from a Maguire cross
Really strong driving run down the right from Shelton who fires a cross in which Long gathers
Odusina does well under pressure from Nlundulu
But Maguire’s cross sails out for a goalkick
Freekick in a dangerous area for Lincoln and Pools will be furious if anything comes of it after it was awarded from a throw in that should have gone to Pools
32 - CHANCE
Another really good chance for Pools as Daly picks up Montsma’s loose pass. He frees Cullen in the area but his effort lacked conviction
Great skill from Daly to get away from Adelakun which is well received by the away supporters