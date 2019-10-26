Middlesbrough vs Fulham

LIVE: Middlesbrough 0 Fulham 0 - Reaction as Boro draw against ten men at the Riverside
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Middlesbrough’s Championship meeting with Fulham from the Riverside Stadium.
Saturday, 26th October 2019, 5:17 pm
Jonathan Woodgate’s side will be hoping to end a six-match winless run while The Cottagers could move into the play-off places with a victory on Teesside. We’ll have all the build-up ahead of today’s 3pm kick-off, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction from both bosses. Scroll down and refresh the page for live updates throughout the day: