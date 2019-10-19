LIVE: Middlesbrough 0 West Brom 1 - Jonathan Woodgate and Slaven Bilic react to Riverside result
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Middlesbrough's Championship meeting with league leaders West Brom Albion at the Riverside Stadium.
Saturday, 19th October 2019, 5:35 pm
We'll have all the build-up ahead of today's 3pm kick-off, as well as in-game analysis and post-match reaction from both bosses, Jonathan Woodgate and Slaven Bilic. Boro will be hoping to record their third win of the season and a reaction following their poor showing at Birmingham last time out. Stick around for live updates throughout the day.