LIVE: Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate holds pre-Brentford press conference as deadline day approaches
Jonathan Woodgate will hold his pre-match press conference ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brentford this afternoon, with the Boro head coach set to face the press at 4pm.
By Joe Nicholson
Wednesday, 07 August, 2019, 15:15
There’s sure to be plenty on the agenda with just a day to go until the end of the transfer window while the Teessiders have also completed their fourth signing of the summer after defender Anfernee Dijksteel penned a three-year deal from Charlton. Stick around for live updates: