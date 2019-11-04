Middlesbrough U23s vs Manchester United U23s.

LIVE: Middlesbrough U23s 1 Manchester United U23s 4 - United in control at the Riverside
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Middlesbrough Under-23s vs Manchester United Under-23s from the Riverside Stadium.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 8:47 pm
We’ll have all the build-up ahead of tonight’s 7pm kick-off, as well as live updates and in-game analysis. Boro are expected to field some first-team players for the Premier League 2, Division 2, clash with Graeme Lee’s side looking to move up a place from fourth in the table. Stick around and refresh the page to keep up to speed: