LIVE: What Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate said on injuries and Cardiff City
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Jonathan Woodgate's pre-match press conference ahead of this weekend's trip to Cardiff City.
Wednesday, 18th September 2019, 16:05 pm
The Boro boss is set to arrive at 4pm and has always been bang on time so far this season. There is plenty to discuss, including the latest on the injury front, what to expect from the Bluebird and a Cardiff striker who caught Woodgate’s eye in the summer. Stick around for live updates.