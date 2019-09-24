Pulis wasn’t the only one who left the Riverside, though, after several players were allowed to leave Teesside while others returned to their parent clubs after signing for Boro on loan. We take a closer look at how the players who recently left the club have fared since. Scroll down and flick through our gallery to find out.
1. Aden Flint - Cardiff City
The towering centre-back has been a regular since signing for the Bluebirds for a reported £6million, starting every Championship game this season. Following Cardiff's win over Boro on Saturday, manager Neil Warnock said: "I was pleased for him today, that was his best game. I want to play Middlesbrough every week."
2. Stewart Downing - Blackburn
Downing was released by Boro before Woodgate was unveiled at the Riverside in June. The 35-year-old winger signed for Blackburn in around the same time and has impressed for Tony Mowbray's side, starting eight of nine Championship games so far this term.
3. Martin Braithwaite - Leganes
Despite Woodgate's complements in pre-season, it always seemed likely Braithwaite would leave the Riverside this summer. The forward has been a regular for Spanish side Leganes but has scored just one league goal in five appearances for a side rooted to the bottom of the table.
4. Andy Lonergan - Liverpool
A remarkable run of events almost saw the 35-year-old make a Premier League appearance for Liverpool. Lonergan joined up with Jurgen Klopp's side during pre-season and signed for the Reds following injuries to Alisson and Adrian.
