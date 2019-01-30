Catholic Club get back to winning ways with comfortable win over Cobblers Hall

Catholic Club got back to winning ways with a comfortable 3-1 home victory over Newton Aycliffe side Cobblers Hall.

They started slowly in this Division Two encounter and Cobblers went in front after only five minutes, scoring with a header from a free-kick.

Catholic settled and from the 10th minutes onwards, controlled the game, taking a 2-1 lead into the break after leading scorer Robbie Wright bagged a brace.

Firstly, he finished off a great move involving Peter Lithgo and Brendan Hampshire. Then it was Craig Winstanley and Lee Ryan who combined to set him up.

After the break, Catholic continued in the same vein, and midway through the half, scored their third.

They kept the ball well around the area, staying patient as they looked for an opening.

Lithgo found himself with a little bit of room and hit a cracker from the edge of the box, in-off the underside of the bar.

Stag & Monkey hosted Newcastle East End and a tight game finished 3-3.

A sloppy start saw them concede within a minute of kick-off, but by the middle of the half they were in front.

Dave Cooling pulled them level with a smart half volley before Michael Angus added the second with a thunderbolt after Alan Ward picked him out with a great through ball.

The visitors restored parity on the hour when Stag failed to clear their lines from a corner, but within minutes, the home side were back in front, Paul Lowden slipping in Brendan Deer to calmly finish.

When Stag keeper Nick Cain produced a superb save in the final minute, pushing a fierce effort round the post, it should have sealed the three points.

But the visitors forced the ball over the line from the ensuing corner, meaning each team had to settle for a point.

In the Premier, Workies fought out a 1-1 draw at Sunderland Redhouse WMC.

They made a poor start and found themselves behind after 10 minutes. They gave away an unnecessary corner and failed to clear the resulting kick, leading to the goal.

Their response was good though and Mick Waller was unlucky to see his effort hit the outside of the post.

They levelled after half an hour, Lee Crosby putting away a penalty after Andy McKenna was brought down.

The second half was end-to-end, but defences were on top.

Workies had lots of possession, but lacked that final killer ball.

Ste Kennedy’s effort, well saved by the home stopper, was the closest either side came to winning the game.

FIXTURES: Premier: Workies v Easington. Div One: Raby Arms v Sherburn. Div Two: Redcar v Stag & Monkey, Burnmoor v Catholic Club. Div Three: Forest Hall v Jacksons. Div Four: Tech v Philadelphia, Doxy Lad v Vets.