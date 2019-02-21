Hartlepool FC boss reacts to late win against Annfield Plain

Manager Terry Hill believes that Hartlepool FC got exactly what they deserved after securing a late win against Annfield Plain.

The visitors frustrated Hill’s side for large parts of the game at Grayfields, but a late Mike Snowdon goal ensured that Hartlepool extended their unbeaten run to five league games.

The three points also moved them up to fifth place in the Wearside League table, but Hill warned his side that they will have to improve if they are to succeed in reaching their target of a top four place this season.

He told The Mail: “It was a scrappy game from start to finish.

“They came for a point and they nearly got one.

“We got frustrated at the constant slowing down of the game and we need to learn to stick to our style of play.

“We were the only team looking to win the game and we got what we deserved in the end when Mike Snowdon got the winner in the last five minutes.

“I am happy with the three points, but I know we can do an awful lot better than we showed on Saturday.

“The lads know we are better than that, but we will work hard during the week and ensure that we are ready for an away trip to Windscale next Saturday.”

Northern League Division Two leaders Billingham Town were beaten for the second consecutive game after the division’s bottom club Durham City left Bedford Terrace with all three points.

Ellis Wymer put the struggling visitors ahead on 28 minutes, but Lee McPhillips got the hosts on level-terms less than 60 seconds later.

Town striker Craig Hutchinson wasted a chance to put his side ahead early in the second-half when he missed a penalty.

It looked as if the points were going to be shared, but it was the visitors that claimed a shock win when striker Anthony Chapman grabbed his first goal for the club three minutes into injury-time.

Billingham Synthonia eased to a 4-0 home win against Jarrow FC thanks to a Louis Johnson brace and a goal apiece from Foster Garton and Ben Pollock.