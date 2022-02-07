As thousands of Hartlepool United supporters continue to negotiate their weekend hangovers and emotions from Selhurst Park, the FA Cup flame is what continues to shine brightly.

Graeme Lee’s side have been one of the headline acts of this, the 150th instalment of the most famous cup competition in the world, having taken out three successive higher level opponents to reach the fourth round.

And while Pools were stopped in their tracks by Crystal Palace at the weekend, their journey this season has been one which will live long in the memory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool United have enjoyed a special FA Cup run (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

When the draw was made for the first round, it was refreshing for Pools in that they hadn’t actually had to qualify for that stage of the competition, unlike the previous four seasons.

At the time however, the FA Cup was perhaps the last thing on the minds of everyone at the Suit Direct Stadium with emotions still running high following Dave Challinor’s exit.

Antony Sweeney was tasked with finding a way past the League One high flyers Wycombe Wanderers and, in the end, the FA Cup provided just the tonic Pools needed.

Twice Pools took the lead before being pegged back by Gareth Ainsworth’s side who forced a replay and it was on that night where Pools’ affinity for this year’s competition really ignited as Mark Cullen scored the only goal of the game to snatch a place in the second round.

Graeme Lee enjoyed success in his first day in the dugout as Hartlepool United manager in the FA Cup. (Credit: Mark Fletcher)

Lee took to the dugout for the first time as Pools boss in round two with over 1,000 Pools supporters in attendance at Sincil Bank and it was a dream start to his tenure thanks to Lewis Fiorini’s own goal against Lincoln City.

Back-to-back League One scalps were good, as was the financial boost to the club, but the prospect of a third round tie against one of the nations big hitters was tantalising.

As it was, Blackpool headed to the Suit Direct Stadium and although that was met with a subdued reaction it did present an opportunity for Lee’s side.

It was an opportunity they took in dramatic circumstances, coming from behind to stun the Championship side in one of the upsets of the round with teenager Joe Grey grabbing the winner.

And so to Selhurst Park. A free hit, but the opportunity to create history.

There’s only the FA Cup can throw up stories like that and there’s only the FA Cup which can provide back-stories such as the one surrounding Crystal Palace’s generosity to Pools boss Lee and his wife.

There are times when football takes a back seat, and this was very much one of them which was only made possible through the magic of the cup.

Lee, and Pools, will be eternally grateful to the Eagles for what they have done over the last few weeks off the field.

On the field it was Patrick Vieira’s side who progressed into the fifth round, but the sense of pride instilled back into Hartlepool United both in the players on the pitch, and in the hearts of the 4,700 in attendance, and thousands back at home, is something which can only be generated by the FA Cup.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.