Luke Charman insists spirits remain high in the Pools camp as they bid to bounce back from their first defeat of the new National League season ahead of this weekend's visit of Brackley. Picture by Adam Cook/The Corner Photography.

Hartlepool United attacker Luke Charman insists spirits remain high despite Saturday's first defeat of the new National League season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pools are looking to bounce back following their first defeat of the campaign last time out after going down 1-0 at the hands of unbeaten league leaders Forest Green Rovers. Indeed, despite a positive start that sees them in the play-off places, Pools are without a win in their last four matches, picking up just three points from the last 12 available.

Charman was part of the Pools side that were dumped out of the FA Cup by Brackley last year, a result which spelled the end of Darren Sarll's tumultuous tenure. It was a humbling night for Pools, who crashed out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage for just the second time in their entire history against a side who, at the time, were in the division below them. After Adam Campbell's late strike salvaged a replay, Pools were beaten 3-1 in Northamptonshire despite taking the lead thanks to Mani Dieseruvwe's penalty. At the time, it was the latest in a long line of failures for Pools, with fans already beginning to lose hope as the campaign plunged into chaos.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A lot has changed since then, not least the return of some positivity and optimism to Victoria Park. Pools are onto their third different manager since Sarll's departure last October, with Lennie Lawrence steadying the ship before Anthony Limbrick took charge following the veteran's sudden decision to step down in February. Limbrick, despite navigating a hugely challenging period off the pitch, was replaced by the experienced Simon Grayson in June and Pools look to have made significant strides since then, welcoming 13 new signings - the latest of which, experienced frontman Vadaine Oliver, arrived on Wednesday - and enjoying a solid start to the new season. Although Pools have been rock solid at the back, keeping five clean sheets in their first eight matches, goals have proved harder to come by and their tally of nine makes them the second lowest scorers in the top half of the division.

For their part, Brackley look like a club on the up under the stewardship of impressive manager Gavin Cowan. Building on their FA Cup heroics, the Saints pipped a number of bigger clubs to the National League North title last term and have acquitted themselves well at the level above, winning two and drawing three of their opening seven matches. However, like Pools, the Saints are winless in their last four and both sides will be looking for a positive result at the weekend to ensure some of their hard-won momentum isn't lost.

For Charman, Saturday's game represents a chance to build on his recent impressive form as he looks to establish himself in the Pools side. The 27-year-old endured a frustrating first season at Victoria Park that was overshadowed by personal tragedy following the sudden death of his best friend and fellow footballer Michael Newberry in December. On the pitch, Charman found himself in and out of the side and having to operate in a number of different positions, while he was on the fringes in the early weeks of the new campaign under Simon Grayson. However, the versatile forward looks to have impressed the new boss in recent weeks and was handed his first start of the season against Boston last week, scoring a stunning goal after he curled a sumptuous effort into the top corner to give his side the lead.

"The spirit hasn't really dropped," Charman told The Red Radio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously, we were disappointed to lose, but I think looking at the game there were a lot of positives in it. There were plenty of areas for us to work on, obviously, but I think there were positives we can take into the next game. Being a home game on Saturday, there's no better place to go and get the three points and put it right.

"Definitely, it was a tough one to take. I think there were a couple of chances in the first half, a couple of chances in the second half. It was difficult, but these are the things you've got to do in football, you can't win every game, so all we can do is try and win the next one."