Hendrie is Pools’ 11th summer signing and arrived just a day before the summer transfer window deadline.

He will wear the number 27 shirt and is eligible to feature in the Papa John’s Trophy match at Carlisle United.

But who is Pools’ latest arrival? Here we take a look…

Luke Hendrie in action for Hartlepool United.

Luke Hendrie – fact file

Position: Right-back

DoB: 27/08/94 (age 27)

Born: Leeds

Luke Hendrie of Grimsby Town (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Former clubs: Manchester United, Derby County, Burnley, Hartlepool United (loan), York City (loan), Kilmarnock (loan), Bradford City (loan), Shrewsbury Town, Grimsby Town

International: Capped at England under-16 and under-17 level, also eligible to play for Scotland.

The story behind Hendrie signing for Pools

Hendrie has been training with Pools since the start of August after leaving Grimsby. He has featured in behind closed doors friendly matches as a trialist.

Luke Hendrie of Grimsby Town injured during the Sky Bet League Two match between Grimsby Town and Bolton Wanderers at Blundell Park on April 17, 2021 in Grimsby (Photo by Joe Portlock/Getty Images)

Dave Challinor was keen to bring in another defender to help bolster his options. Although regularly deployed at right-back, Hendrie’s versatility to play across the back line and even as a defensive midfielder will provide good cover.

But the defender’s links with Pools go way back as he made his professional debut for the club under Ronnie Moore back in 2015. He spent a brief spell at Victoria Park, making three appearances while on loan from Burnley.

What will he bring to Hartlepool?

Pools are lacking versatility and cover particularly in the wing-back positions with Zaine Francis-Angol recently slotting into the back three.

Hendrie will provide another option at right-back but also left-back or either side of the back three if needed. He also has experience playing in midfield and describes himself as an adaptable and hard-working defensive player.

He progressed through Manchester United’s academy before moving to Derby County and then Burnley.

Hendrie boasts a wealth of EFL experience having played over 100 times for Grimsby in League Two. He represented York City 18 times in the fourth tier and had spells in League One with both Bradford City and Shrewsbury Town.

During the 2016-17 season, he made 33 appearances on loan at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership.

Why did Hendrie leave Grimsby?

The defender was offered a new contract by Grimsby following their relegation to the National League which was later withdrawn.

Mariners boss Paul Hurst said in July: “I had a conversation with Luke just prior to Michee [Efete] signing, and the last conversation I had prior to that, we kind of let two deadlines pass that I’d given to Luke.

“It was a grown-up conversation, but realistically that option’s no longer there for Luke.

“I certainly wish him well in finding another club. He’s a good professional, a good lad, but I just didn’t feel I could wait any longer for a decision.”

What Dave Challinor said about the new signing?

The Pools boss said: “He is a flexible player and can play in most positions across the back four or five.

“He has some great experience having played in the Football League over the last four-five years and he brings quality in his versatility.

"Hopefully, over the next four months we don't need to make huge changes through injuries but bringing Luke in is an extra body who brings real quality.”

