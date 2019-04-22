Luke James discusses his Hartlepool United future - eyes adding more to his goals tally this season

Luke James has revealed he will be part of Craig Hignett’s Hartlepool United promotion push next season, having signed a two-year deal on his return last summer.

The majority of the Pools squad were only afforded one-year deals last summer, with the club keen to get away from the extended deals handed out by the previous regime.

But striker James was in the minority, and has revealed he will 100% be a Pools player next campaign.

“I am definitely staying,” he said.

“I think we want a bit of momentum and to us the season end has probably come at a bad time.

“If we can get a good couple of results, it builds to next season.

“I don’t need to be involved in any chats as I still have another year. I will be here.

“I am looking forward to it. We have a good set of lads, and as you can see by performances we have a good team.”

James heads to one of his old clubs this afternoon, the place where he scored seven goals in 17 games during a four-month loan spell at the back end of last season.

He admits there won’t be too many familiar faces at Holker Street today - but he does hope to carry on where he left off in Cumbria in front of goal.

“Most of the team has changed, so I only actually know a few of the lads there,” he said.

“I had a good three or four months at that club and scored some goals so hopefully I can scored few for Pools there on Monday.”

James netted his fourth goal of the season on Friday, a deft flick which brought Pools level in their eventual win over Halifax Town.

It has not been as good a campaign as the 24-year-old would have hoped for in terms of goals, but he is satisfied with his performances along the way.

“It’s a bit late for a run to double figures,” he joked, with just two games left.

“I am not happy with the amount of goals.

“I don’t think any striker would say they are happy. If you have 10, you want 15. 20 you want 30. It’s just part of the job.

“I want to play well for the team first and foremost. For me if I am playing and the team is winning it is hard not to be happy.

“I don’t go into games thinking I need to score - I just think about working hard.”

Reflecting back on the goal in Halifax Town win, James said: “It was just instinct, all I had to do was a get a little flick on it because the pace was already on the ball.

“Luckily for me it flew into the back of the net.

“It would be nice to build on that at Barrow.

“I would take a goal a game between now and the end of the season.”

So many Pools teams of the recent past have been divided - this one is made of sterner stuff, says James.

And that was show against Halifax, in which they came back from a Devante Rodney opener to win.

“In the first half we put in a very good performance,” he said.

“We should have won by three of four but it wasn’t to be. In the end we had to grind it out a little bit.

“You know what they say - a win is a win.

“There is a togetherness. We are getting the performances and the results too.

“At the minute we have to just keep striving to be better as we know how good we can be.”