Luke James of Hartlepool United in action\ during the Vanarama National League match between Hartlepool United and Barnet at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 26th October 2019. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News )

James started and grabbed an early assist during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Barnet in the National League to help Hartlepool continue their perfect start under caretaker manager Antony Sweeney.

The 24-year-old’s season, like Pools’, has been up and down so far as he still awaits his first competitive goal.

Despite that, his recent contributions to the side have made a difference in the results which he feels is the most important thing.

“To be honest, I’ve felt good but as long as the team is winning, that is the main thing,” he said.

“We need to try and keep this run going now and keeping this run going.

“It’s nice to be involved but as long as we keep the momentum going, given how tight the league is, a couple more wins and we’re flying up it. We need to keep that up and play good football, that’s the main aim.

“I know everyone is working hard and working together to get the results and there’s no better feeling when you’re all grafting together and getting the three points, it’s the best feeling in the world, especially after a hard week training leading up to it.

“It’s been really good in training, I thought Saturday’s performance was really good from everyone. Naturally, the training has been fun and enthusiastic looking forward to this game on Saturday because it will be a tough game.

“But I think the hard work really is paying off for us at the moment.

“We had a bumpy start to the season but we just focus on the next game, we’re on a good run but where you’re on a good run the next game can’t come soon enough.

“We’ve got a very good squad and we should be challenging higher.