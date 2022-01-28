Molyneux has been a key figure for Pools this season missing just two of Pools’ 37 games in all competitions with the majority of those appearances coming as a starter.

It’s a big turnaround for the former Sunderland youngster, who made just 15 starts in the National League last season.

And with interest in his services over the summer, Molyneux’s future at the Suit Direct Stadium remained unclear but the 23-year-old has found a new lease of life this season with his equalising goal against Charlton Athletic in midweek highlighting the quality he has.

Luke Molyneux made a big impact coming off the bench in Hartlepool United's Papa John's Trophy success over Charlton Athletic. Picture by FRANK REID

That wonder-goal against Charlton was Molyneux’s sixth of the season as Pools have struggled in front of goals at times, with those struggles leading to Pools boss Graeme Lee searching for improvements in the final third of the field.

But Molyneux has faith in his own ability to remain in the Pools starting line-up regardless of any new players coming through the door at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“It doesn’t really bother me to be honest. I feel like the new signings are only going to come in to help us as a team,” Molyneux told The Mail.

“So personally it doesn’t affect me because I feel like I’m confident enough to be out there playing every week so I just see it as helping the team.

Luke Molyneux celebrates his stunning equaliser against Charlton Athletic. Picture by FRANK REID

“I feel like I’ve adapted a lot more. I had a talk with Dave at the start of the season just about playing anywhere and I think that was the main thing.

“I didn’t want to just be stuck playing in one position like I felt I was last year.

“But I feel like I’ve adapted a lot better and league football has helped me a lot.”

Molyneux’s impact from the bench in midweek was also a nod to what he can provide from the right wing as Lee searches for ways to mix up his team's approach in games.

“We don’t play with wingers. So it was good to be out there with a chance to play on the right, even if it is just in the Papa John’s Trophy.

“Hopefully now the gaffer has seen that, things could change.”

