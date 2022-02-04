Luke Molyneux is relishing Crystal Palace clash as former Sunderland striker prepares for Hartlepool United's FA Cup fourth round showdown
Luke Molyneux is hoping to test himself against a full-strength Crystal Palace team this weekend as Hartlepool United look to create FA Cup history.
Molyneux has played a huge role for Pools this season, featuring in 36 of the club's 38 games across all competitions and he will be hoping to add another to that list at Selhurst Park on Saturday.
Molyneux has already scored in the FA Cup this season having given Pools the lead against League One side Wycombe Wanderers in round one at the Suit Direct Stadium but now has his focus set on pitting himself against Premier League opposition for the first time in his career.
“I’m buzzing for it to be honest. I can’t wait to see what they’re going to be like,” said Molyneux.
“I hope they play a strong team because you just want to see where you’re at up against some of the best players in the country.
“When I made my debut for Sunderland that was against Wolves, who had just got promoted to the Premier League, but I wouldn’t class that as playing against a Premier League team so I’ve not played against one before.”
Pools have made an unlikely habit of producing cup heroics this season in both the FA Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy having toppled opposition from League One and the Championship.
But Saturday’s trip to face Patrick Vieira’s Eagles represents an even greater challenge for Graeme Lee’s side, yet 23-year-old Molyneux believes Pools relish being the underdogs.
“We play with no fear. I think the lads enjoy their football when we’re the underdogs and we battle until the end.”