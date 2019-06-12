Luke Molyneux is looking to carry on the end of season momentum at Hartlepool United going into the 2019/20 campaign.

Craig Hignett secured one of his top transfer targets on Wednesday afternoon as the former Sunderland winger agreed a permanent deal at the Super 6 Stadium.

Molyneux spent the second half of last season on loan at Pools and quickly became one of the most exciting players in the squad as momentum started to gather toward the back end of the campaign.

Arguably the highlight of the 21-year-old’s stint was his last-minute winner to complete a two-goal comeback against Dover Athletic and secure a thrilling 3-2 home win back in March.

Now, the County Durham native is eager to ‘kick-on’ after rejoining Pools on a permanent basis and has quickly set his sights on an EFL return.

“I’m excited to come back and just kick-on from where I left off and hopefully we can get back to where we should be, back in the league,” Molyneux told Pools PlayerHD.

“The fans saw themselves that the performances changed a lot towards the end of the season and hopefully we can carry on from that.

“We didn’t want the season to finish by the end of it because we were playing so well so hopefully we’ve shown that we can kick on again.”

The signing of Molyneux means Hartlepool now have a squad size of 20, with more signings expected in the coming weeks.

A 20-plus man squad can be considered a luxury at National League level but it’s something the new Pools recruit thinks could be essential if promotion is the aim.

“We’ve got a big squad by the looks of things which is what you need when you’re trying to get out of the league,” Molyneux added.

“You need a lot of competition in the group and obviously will be fighting for their places which gets the best out of you.”

Molyneux will join up with his Hartlepool teammates next Thursday as preparations for the new season get underway.

Hignett’s men will open their pre-season campaign away to Billingham Town on July 2 (7pm kick-off) with the National League set to start on August 3.