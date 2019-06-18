Luke Williams is hoping to make ‘big progress’ with Hartlepool United this coming season after being sidelined for the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined Pools from Scunthorpe United last summer but is yet to make a National League appearance for Craig Hignett’s side after suffering a serious knee injury in training.

Williams had previously spent a successful loan spell at Hartlepool during the 2013-14 campaign where he scored twice in seven appearances.

Now the former England youth international is feeling upbeat about the upcoming campaign as he looks to put his injury nightmare behind him.

Though he’s remaining coy over any specific goalscoring targets he has set for himself.

“I have a joke with the gaffer and the rest of the lads about how many goals I want to score if I can stay fit for a full season – but I think I will keep that figure in-house!” Williams said.

“This is a tough league, though. Anyone can turn up and beat anyone – the big teams, like Salford and Orient, lost at places you wouldn’t expect them to last season because it’s hard.”

Despite his injury troubles, Williams’ hard work on the training ground was enough to earn him a new deal at Pools ahead of the new season.

And the Middlesbrough academy graduate is keen to repay the faith shown in him by Hignett and the club.

“But with the way the manager is doing things here, planting seeds with people and laying the foundations, I don’t think there is any reason why we can’t make big progress next season,” he told the club’s official website.