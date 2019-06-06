Luke Williams discusses his injury nightmare at Hartlepool United and his aims for next season

Hartlepool United midfielder Luke Williams is eyeing an injury-free pre-season, having put pen to paper on a new deal.

Last night brought the news that former Middlesbrough and Scunthorpe midfielder Williams would be a Poolie for another year, despite missing the whole of the National League season through illness and injury.

“I am feeling good, fit and ready to go really,” said Williams.

“I have worked hard and been to the training ground pretty much every day over the summer because I want to make sure I’m right, and I am raring to go now.

“Jamesy (physio, James Ross), Sukhy (Youth physio Sukhraj Dhillon) and Poz (Kit Man, Nathan Porritt) have all been with me every day helping me along the way.

“Sukhy and Poz have literally done every exercise and every rep with me and that’s made coming in to do the work a lot easier because it can be hard doing the training on your own.

“My knee is feeling as good as it has. I am doing plenty of good work with Jon Whitney and the new Physio, Callum (Davidson) has also come in with a few new ideas too so it’s all going well.

“The aim now is to get a good pre-season under my belt, that’s all I am missing so once I get that done I know I will be flying.”

Williams follows on from Liam Noble, Ryan Donaldson, Myles Anderson and Gavan Holohan in extending his Pools stay.