Luke Williams keen to repay debt to Hartlepool United and Craig Hignett

Luke Williams is keen to repay his debt of gratitude to Hartlepool United and manager Craig Hignett.

Hignett has stuck by Williams after an injury-hit first year back at Pools, handing the talented midfielder a new one-year contract. The Mail understands this is a pay-as-you-play deal.

And it’s something the former Middlesbrough man is thankful for – he’s just desperate to get back playing, having not kicked a ball in anger in 2018/19.

“I have never wanted to play for a manager as much in all my career as I want play for this one now,” said Williams, speaking to Hartlepool United’s club website.

“It will be a massive weight off my shoulders when I get the chance to do that and hopefully I can do him justice for the faith he’s shown in me. Honestly, I have never wanted to play and wanted a team to succeed as much as I have now for this gaffer.

“He’s played a big part in my career as a whole that people may not know about – from my time at Boro, to my time on loan here to now being signed permanently.

“He’s a manager I want to play for and I am really looking forward to giving him a little back after all he’s given to me.”

Williams became the latest in a long line of players to commit his future to Pools this summer.

Nicke Kabamba signed after a succesful loan from Havant, Michael Raynes also signed from Crewe. First-team mainstays Liam Noble, Ryan Donaldson, Gavan Holohan, Myles Anderson and Nicky Featherstone have also penned extensions.