'Mad to think how much Pulis improved Adama Traore': Middlesbrough fans react to winger's brace at Manchester City
Former Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore may have played a huge part in the Premier League title race after scoring twice for Wolves in a 2-0 win over reigning champions Manchester City.
The lightning-fast flanker was a popular figure on Teesside but had scored just twice for his new club after moving to Molineux in the summer of 2018.
Boro fans were quick to respond on social media – here are some of the responses:
@Seany_MFC_11: Nice to see the man Adama Traore bagging 2 goals against Manchester City to beat them 2-0 on their home ground Liverpool 8 clear with City to play at Anfield next month
@joshmcmillan92: Mad to think how much Tony Pulis improved Adama Traore at boro
@dantheborofan: I can’t think of a more deserving player than Traore. Constantly criticized by armchair fans who are told by lazy journalists he has no end product. When used correctly at boro he was best player I’ve ever seen.
@UnsworthScott1: Adama traore scoring a brace at the etihad, you love to see it
@tomfields: Typical Traore, gets everyone talking and hyped up this week, back to not being able to kick a ball next week.
@BaiIeyMurray: People will still say Traore lacks end product
@subastral: Boro's own Adama Traore. Meanwhile, we are on our way to League 1.
@markdavies67: @boro in a parlous state, and Adama Traore has just scored for Wolves v City. The football gods are cruel sometimes.
@kabirdavee: Remember when we said Traore would go on to be absolutely class and people laughed at us