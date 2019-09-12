Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate has already identified players he wants to sign in January and there are plenty of players in the EFL who Boro could consider. Woodgate is keen to bring young players to the Riverside who can help his side play an attacking brand of football. Here are nine players the Teessiders could consider.
1. Niclas Eliasson (Bristol City)
Boro saw the winger's qualities first-hand during their trip to Ashton Gate last month. Eliasson, 23, is into the final year of his Robins contract and has made just one league start this term.
2. Matty Cash (Nottingham Forest)
After breaking into the Forest side as a winger, the 21-year-old has been deployed at right-back at the start of this season due to alternative options on the flank.
3. Eberechi Eze (QPR)
The versatile playmaker, 21, was a regular for Rangers last season and has made an impressive start to this campaign, registering two goals and an assist in six league games.
4. Wes Burns (Fleetwood)
Boro were linked with the 24-year-old in the summer after the winger was awarded Fleetwood's player of the season last term. Burns has started all nine fixtures for Fleetwood this campaign yet manager Joey Barton says the player needs to add more goals to his game.
