Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe was delighted to reignite his partnership with David Ferguson during Saturday's dominant victory over Aldershot Town.

Dieseruvwe headed home Ferguson's corner to make it 2-0 10 minutes into the second half as Pools secured just their second win of the season at the Prestige Group Stadium. It was the first goal Pools have scored from a set-piece all campaign.

Both Dieseruvwe and Ferguson, at times, struggled under outspoken manager Darren Sarll but seem to be getting back to their best since interim boss Lennie Lawrence has taken charge.

Dieseruvwe, who scored 23 National League goals last season, was forced to feed off scraps in the first couple of months of the campaign and managed just two goals in his first 11 games before Sarll dropped him to the bench.

Ferguson, meanwhile, appeared reluctant to maraud forward from full-back and struggled to adapt to Sarll's style and demands.

However, the pair both look to have benefitted from recent changes in approach, with Dieseruvwe bagging six goals in his last five games while Ferguson has impressed with a series of energetic performances.

Last season, when Pools seemed to be given more freedom to attack, Ferguson and Dieseruvwe formed a potent partnership as the marauding defender's crosses proved to be one of the talismanic top scorer's most frequent routes to goal.

Yet, with Ferguson restricted to a more cautious role under Sarll, the pair have rarely had the chance to combine at all this term until the change in the dugout.

Under Lawrence, Ferguson has been allowed to get forward much more regularly and his newfound freedom paid dividends when his inch-perfect corner was headed home by Dieseruvwe to put Pools all but out of sight against Aldershot on Saturday.

And Dieseruvwe admitted he was delighted to have finally combined with Ferguson once again.

"I've missed Fergie, I've missed his assists," he said.

"We said before the game that it's coming, Fergie's starting to look like his old self again.

"He's been getting forward, playing balls into my feet and delivering threatening crosses into the box.

"The more he does that and the more we work on the connection that we had last season, the more chances will come from his side.

"We're starting to feel full of confidence again and I think we can really kick on now."