Although Hartlepool United fans were bolstered by the news that popular midfielder Nathan Sheron had signed a new contract on Monday, there are growing fears that striker Mani Dieseruvwe could be set to leave over the coming weeks.

The talismanic 30-year-old, who has scored 43 goals in 89 games during two prolific seasons as Pools, has emerged as a leading target for National League rivals Rochdale. According to BBC Tees Sport presenter Rob Law, Dieseruvwe is a top priority for Jimmy McNulty's side, who released Kairo Mitchell, scorer of 16 goals in 47 games last term, at the end of the season while Jay Bird, who struck seven times in nine matches, returned to parent club Exeter last month. If Dale, who finished fourth in the regular season and were beaten in the play-off semi-finals, are indeed to go one better next term and secure a return to the Football League, then the sense is that the Greater Manchester side will need to recruit a number nine this summer.

There aren't too many strikers whose stock is higher than Dieseruvwe at National League level. The towering frontman scored 25 goals in his first season in the North East, becoming just the fourth player in the last 50 years to find the net 20 times in a single season and earning a call up to the England C squad towards the end of the campaign. Although there were some leaner spells last season, Dieseruvwe still finished with an impressive 18 goals. The powerful forward also has much more to his game than goals; a leader, Dieseruvwe is athletic, dynamic and dominant in the air at both ends. He would be a huge miss were he to leave Pools this summer.

The fact is that Pools might well have to prepare for life without Dieseruvwe, who has twice won promotion from the National League before. Although the frontman was offered a new deal - indeed, Dieseruvwe was first presented with new terms in January - he is yet to sign, perhaps unsurprising given all the chaos, controversy and uncertainty that has overshadowed Pools off the pitch in recent months. Speaking on the final day of the season, Dieseruvwe revealed he wanted the club's ambition to match his own. Whether Pools, who have lost ground on their National League rivals in the wake of the latest takeover debacle and change in the dugout, are in a position to do that is unclear. It would be safe to assume Dieseruvwe wants to be part of a squad capable of at least challenging for promotion; Pools have a lot of work left to do.

The popular frontman, who has scored 43 goals in two prolific seasons for Pools, is set to meet new boss Simon Grayson for the first time this week. Picture by Frank Reid.

Perhaps the club might be hoping that last week's appointment of Simon Grayson, who has won four promotions in England and led Lalitpur City to the Nepal Super League title in April, might help convince Dieseruvwe to sign on the dotted line. It's understood that the frontman is set to meet with the new boss sometime this week. There was a spell during outgoing head coach Anthony Limbrick's tenure where Dieseruvwe started three games in succession on the bench; perhaps a promise of a return to his former role as the undisputed main man might make Dieseruvwe think twice before swapping Victoria Park for Spotland.

At this stage, it's impossible to rule out any of the possibilities; Dieseruvwe could follow in Sheron's footsteps and sign on for another season in the North East, he could opt for Rochdale or he could hold out and wait to see what materialises elsewhere. Whatever the case, it won't do Pools any harm to plan for every possible eventuality. Even if Dieseruvwe stays, Pools might well be in the hunt for a new frontman in the wake of Gary Madine's departure. The likes of Danny Johnson, who was born in Middlesbrough, spent a season in the Pools youth team and left Walsall earlier this month, Alex Reid and Paul Blackett have all been linked with a move to Victoria Park.

It goes without saying that Pools fans will be keenly hoping that Dieseruvwe, against the odds, opts to commit his future to the club. While the striker has often spoken of his passion for Pools, the people of the town and the fanbase, it could well all come down to the offer the club can make him - as well as the offers other potential suitors might be able to table. Make no mistake, Dieseruvwe's decision will not be a purely financial one; indeed, ambition looks to be the overriding factor at this stage. Pools will need to move fast to prove to the frontman that next season can indeed be a positive one. Yet in a strange contradiction, the club's chances of success or failure next term will also hinge on what the frontman decides to do over the coming weeks. Pools should go all out to try and keep hold of their talismanic top-scorer.