"It's been a pleasure to represent the club both on and off the pitch.

Mani Dieseruvwe sent a heartfelt message to Hartlepool United fans after signing for National League rivals Rochdale.

The hugely popular frontman, who scored 43 goals in 89 games at Victoria Park, completed a move to Greater Manchester on Friday.

Pools fans had been hoping that the 30-year-old, who was offered a new deal in the North East, would commit his future to the club for another season. Dieseruvwe seemed to genuinely relish his spell with Pools, establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet and forming a strong bond with the passionate supporters. Nonetheless, there was a sense that the powerful forward was growing frustrated with an apparent lack of progress on the pitch; at the end of last season, the striker said he wanted the club's ambition to match his own if he were to remain at Victoria Park.

Yet after a long and determined pursuit by Rochdale boss Jimmy McNulty, Dieseruvwe has opted to try his luck elsewhere after penning a deal at Spotland. After a challenging few years, Dale look to be heading in the right direction after finishing fourth last season, losing out in the play-off semi-finals following a thrilling clash with Southend. McNulty and his side seem determined to go one better next term and have been busy this summer, welcoming six new signings to Spotland so far, including former Pools attacker Anthony Mancini.

It would be fair to assume that Dieseruvwe's decision to leave Pools was a difficult one. The prolific forward, who has won promotion from the National League with both Salford and Grimsby in the past, often spoke of his connection with the Pools fans and his determination to help the club get back to the Football League. In the end, Pools were left languishing in mid-table for back-to-back seasons despite Dieseruvwe's goals - the frontman notched an impressive 25 in his debut campaign, and struck 18 times last term - and the frontman has decided to take on a new challenge.

Dieseruvwe took to X to thank Pools fans for their support during his two years at Victoria Park, posting a heartfelt message after his departure was confirmed.

"Thank you to everyone associated with Hartlepool United for the past couple of seasons," he wrote.

"It's been a pleasure to represent the club both on and off the pitch.

"I'll always hold the fond memories shared with the fans close to my heart.

"God bless you all."

