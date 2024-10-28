Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hartlepool United striker Mani Dieseruvwe admits he and the rest of the squad would be happy if Lennie Lawrence were to remain in charge for the trip to National League leaders York City.

Lawrence, one of a select few managers to have overseen more than 1,000 games throughout his long and distinguished career, has been in caretaker charge since Darren Sarll was sacked after Pools were dumped out of the FA Cup at the fourth qualifying round stage for only the second time in their history.

The veteran has changed his team's shape, altered the "pressing philosophy" and steadied the ship, with Pools unbeaten in three games since he took over.

Dieseruvwe scored a brace on Saturday as Pools dominated an Aldershot side who spent most of last season in the National League play-off places and there were signs that they were starting to get back to their best after a bitterly disappointing beginning to the campaign.

After a frustrating start to the season, Dieseruvwe has scored five goals in his last two home games, including a first Pools hat-trick against Sutton.

The Shots were unable to muster a single attempt on target as Pools kept their first clean sheet in 11 matches while at the other end the likes of Dieseruvwe, who has now scored six goals in his last five games, Adam Campbell and Nathan Asiimwe all look to have benefitted from the change in the dugout.

Lawrence, who also holds a position on the board, has repeatedly urged Pools not to rush before appointing Sarll's successor but the next two weeks should give the club a good chance to secure their man.

On account of their premature exit from the FA Cup, Pools are now without a game until November 9, when they travel to leaders York.

The likes of Pete Wild, Paul Simpson, Lee Cattermole, Graeme Murty and even former Pools skipper Billy Paynter have all been touted as potential replacements but few supporters seem to have considered the possibility of Lawrence remaining in the role.

While his detractors might point out that his last permanent managerial job was almost two decades ago, few people have more experience or understanding of the game than the 76-year-old.

There's also been an obvious upturn in form since Lawrence took caretaker charge, while the players appear to be enjoying playing under him.

After Saturday, when Pools produced their best performance of the campaign, there have been suggestions that Lawrence might continue indefinitely and the interim boss told the Hartlepool Mail that "all possibilities remain on the table at the moment".

And Dieseruvwe, who is now among the National League's leading scorers after bagging five goals in his last two home games, admits the squad would be happy if Lawrence were to remain in charge for the trip to York in a fortnight.

"Of course, Lennie's been great," he said.

"Whoever is in charge, I think the foundations are there now - we're four games unbeaten, we've given a good account of ourselves away from home and we're starting to score goals at home again.

"Whether it's Lennie or someone else, we'll be full of confidence and ready to give everything in that game."