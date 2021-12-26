Graeme Lee’s men face League Two’s form side in Mansfield Town at the One Call Stadium looking to continue their unbeaten start to life under the new manager.

Pools were forced to settle for a frustrating goalless draw a fortnight ago in the last match against Scunthorpe United.

And Lee has made one change from the side who drew with the Irons as midfielder Tom Crawford drops out from the squad altogether and is replaced by Huddersfield Town man Matty Daly.

Luke Molyneux and Mark Cullen have both trained this week and both been passed fit to start for Pools this afternoon.

There is a return to the squad for former Gateshead striker Jordan Cook who returns following a lengthy groin injury.

And Millwall winger Tyler Burey, who rejoined Pools this week, finds himself back on Lee’s bench.

Former Pools striker Rhys Oates starts for the Stage.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.

Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor.

1. Ben Killip Killip continues in goal for Graeme Lee's side. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Jamie Sterry Sterry will make his 51st appearance for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News) Photo: Will Matthews Photo Sales

3. Timi Odusina Odusina has impressed since Graeme Lee's arrival and continues in defence at the One Call Stadium. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Gary Liddle Liddle has featured in three of the four games under Graeme Lee and kept two clean sheet. Picture by FRANK REID. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales