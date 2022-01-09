'Massive draw' - Hartlepool United fans react to FA Cup fourth round draw with Crystal Palace

Graeme Lee’s side will travel to Selhurst Park to take on Crystal Palace next month as reward for beating Blackpool in round three at the Suit Direct Stadium.

David Ferguson and Joe Grey helped Pools come from behind against the Seasiders and will now have the opportunity to take on a Premier League team in the next round.

Patrick Vieira’s Eagles came from behind themselves in round three to defeat Championship side Millwall.

Hartlepool United fans react to FA Cup fourth round draw with Crystal Palace. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Pools have met Palace in the FA Cup before winning 1-0 against the Eagles back in 1993.

And Pools supporters have been reacting to the news of the FA Cup fourth round draw.

@Dan_Nich27: Absolutely buzzing! Great tie for us.

@25killy: Could of been worse and better but you can’t ask for more than away to PL side

@FHumble16: Big draw that - night in London too!!

@daveflemm: Jamie Sterry with Zaha in his back pocket

@MattyMason_1908: I’ll take that boys Come on

@Emmetthirty: Stinks of an upset

@themightyjor: Let’s go, Poolies! No reason to fear anyone after our results this season!

@Number11_Music: No problem... We'll beat them.. We've done it before in the Fa Cup

@olliewyse02: Massive draw

@Anth765: great draw in the year of our return to the football league, should be great

@HufcHarry: We’ll take that

And it’s not just fans who have been reacting to Pools’ draw as some of Lee’s players have taken to social media to give their views.

@LukeMolyneux3: Well we take that don’t we!! Palace away not bad at all

@T_Crawford0: Quality draw that!

