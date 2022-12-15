News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United's Tom Crawford has six bookings in 11 games so far this season.

Meet the 15 most booked League Two players this season and the Hartlepool United, Walsall, Newport County, AFC Wimbledon and Stevenage players who feature

It’s probably a little harder these days to be a football hardman.

By Stephen Thirkill
3 minutes ago

The days of Norman Hunter, Graeme Souness, Brian Kilcline, Vinnie Jones and the like are long since gone – most likely for the best.

But there are still plenty of players out there who fall foul of the referee far too often for their manager’s liking.

Here we take a look at the 15 most booked League Two players so far this season.

Stats are provided by the footystats.org website

You can get all the latest Pools news, here.

1. Paris Maghoma (AFC Wimbledon)

7 bookings in 18 games

Photo: Alex Davidson

2. Elliot Watt (Salford City)

7 bookings in 19 games.

Photo: Pete Norton

3. Junior Tchamadeu (Colchester United)

7 bookings in 19 games.

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town)

6 yellows in 18 games.

Photo: Lewis Storey

League Two