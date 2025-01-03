Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hartlepool United legend Micky Barron is heading into the new year in good health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 50-year-old, who made 374 appearances for Pools and twice won promotion at Victoria Park, was diagnosed with heart failure in the spring.

Barron, who captained Pools in the memorable 2005 play-off final, went public with the news in May in the hope of encouraging more people to get themselves checked out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like so many of us, Barron was initially reluctant to go to the doctor despite experiencing prolonged symptoms including a tightness in his chest.

The former Pools captain and caretaker manager is heading into the new year in good health after being diagnosed with heart failure last spring.

After some gentle encouragement from his wife, the Pools hero went for a check-up and was given some frightening news.

He admitted the diagnosis came as a real shock, but Barron is now confident his condition is manageable and is unlikely to deteriorate.

"I'm alright," he said.

"I have days where I get tired quite easily and it can be difficult.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thankfully, the tablets seem to be doing their job at the moment.

"I've just been for an MRI scan on my heart and the cardiologist has been keeping a close eye on me.

"As long as the tablets keep doing what they need to do, then hopefully everything should be fine.

"It was scary at first, the term heart failure sounds so serious.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While it's something I'll have to live with for the rest of my life, it's manageable and it's something I can cope with."

Barron remains a regular visitor to Victoria Park and is a popular summariser on BBC Radio Tees.

While a lot might have changed at Pools since Barron went within 10 minutes of skippering the side to the Championship, he's optimistic his beloved club might have turned a corner following a difficult start to the season.

He said: "It's been a dramatic change.

"Lennie Lawrence has come in and used all his experience as a manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's probably just helped to settle the squad down and the style of football is much better.

"I think they should be in the play-offs, I think that's the minimum they should be aiming for.

"I think they'll go from strength to strength, I really do."