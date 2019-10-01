Middlesbrough 1 Preston 1 RECAP: Jonathan Woodgate and Alex Neil react to Riverside draw
Middlesbrough came from behind to claim a 1-1 draw with Preston at the Riverside Stadium in a match Jonathan Woodgate thought his side deserved to win.
Tuesday, 1st October 2019, 22:57 pm
The visitors took the lead five minutes before half-time through midfielder Josh Harrop, yet Britt Assombalonga equalised immediately. Boro remain 19th in the table but there were some encouraging signs following Saturday’s 4-1 defeat to Preston. Scroll down to relive all the action and reaction, including the thoughts of both managers.