Middlesbrough 1 Reading 0 LIVE: Jonathan Woodgate reacts to Royals win

Hello and welcome to the Riverside Stadium for our live coverage of Middlesbrough’s Championship fixture against Reading.

By Joe Nicholson
Saturday, 14th September 2019, 17:18 pm
Middlesbrough vs Reading

We’ll have all the build-up and team news ahead of this afternoon’s 3pm kick-off when the Teessiders will be hoping to record their second victory of the campaign. Stick around for live updates and analysis of the game as well as post-match reaction from both managers, Jonathan Woodgate and Jose Gomes, throughout the day. Just remember to refresh the page.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise