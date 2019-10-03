Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate identifies TWO Birmingham threats ahead of St Andrew's clash
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate isn’t underestimating Birmingham City ahead of Friday night’s meeting at St Andrew’s.
Thursday, 3rd October 2019, 09:54 am
The Blues have lost their last three league games but sit 14th in the table and three points ahead of Boro prior to kick-off.
When asked his thoughts on Birmingham’s start to the season, Woodgate said: “Inconsistent, but they are still a threat.”
They Boro boss also identified former Boro frontman Lukas Jutkiewicz as a threat for Pep Clotet’s side.
“They’ve got big Jutkiewicz who is a threat up front who I played with at Middlesbrough and he’s a real handful.
“They’ve got some good players, Danny Crowley in midfield. They are a direct team so it’s going to be a tough game, we need to stand up and be counted.”
Woodgate said there are no fresh injury concerns ahead of the game, with George Friend, Hayden Coulson and Rudy Gestede still out.