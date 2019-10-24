Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate provides fresh Darren Randolph injury update ahead of Fulham clash
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate still isn’t sure how long goalkeeper Darren Randolph will be sidelined for but hopes the issue isn’t long team.
The Republic of Ireland international missed Wednesday’s goalless draw with Huddersfield with a thigh injury as 21-year-old Aynsley Pears made his Championship debut.
Randolph’s injury has also cast doubt over his involvement in Ireland’s Euro 2020 qualifiers next month.
When asked about the stopper ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Fulham, Woodgate said: “I'm not sure how long he'll be out. I don't see it being long term, which is good for us and Ireland. Two weeks, four weeks, not quite sure.”
Woodgate was complimentary about Pears after the draw at the John Smith’s Stadium after picking the goalkeeper ahead of Tomas Mejias.
“Aynsley has a great temperament about him,” added Woodgate. “What he did he did well, commanded his area and good communication.”