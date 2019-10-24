Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate quizzed on January transfer targets and lack of options
Jonathan Woodgate says Middlesbrough will look to strengthen in January but insists he won’t complain about the thin squad at his disposal.
Woodgate has openly admitted that Boro are short of options and were looking to sign a few more players in the summer.
Like any team, the Teessiders will hope to recruit in the mid-season transfer window, especially after their sluggish start to the season.
“Any team will try and buy players in January and we're no different,” said Woodgate when asked about his January plans. “We will obviously try and get players in.
“We've always been thin. I said that. We'll see when January comes round what we go for. The chairman runs the club, I'll speak to the chairman.”
Woodgate has previously spoken about promoting younger players, and the likes of Aynsley Pears, Hayden Coulson and Ben Liddle were all in the matchday squad at Huddersfield last time out.
Even so, Boro’s lack of resources, especially up front, was particularly clear during the goalless draw.
Boro allowed several experienced players to leave the Riverside in the summer and brought in just three outfield players, Anfernee Dijksteel, Marc Bola and Marcus Browne, who were all playing in League One last season.
Woodgate, though, insists he won’t groan about the situation.
“It's a tough task but I'm not complaining,” added the Boro boss. “I've got what I've got, we're trying to promote younger players in.
“We brought players in from League One and let players go who'd been in the Premier League. They’re still good players and we should be doing better.”