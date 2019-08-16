Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate quizzed on free agent market following links with ex-Rangers and Aston Villa defender
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate says the club will see what happens in the next few weeks before assessing the free agent market.
The Boro boss has admitted his squad remains thin following the end of the transfer window last week, yet Championship clubs can still sign players who aren’t under contract elsewhere.
Even so, Woodgate has previously said he will only sign players if the deal is right for Boro and he won’t bring people in just for the sake of it.
The Teessiders have previously been linked with former Rangers and Tottenham defender Alan Hutton who remains without a club after being released by Aston Villa at the end of last season.
When asked if Boro are considering any free agents, Woodgate said: “It depends on what happens with some of the players, but at the minute, it’s not something we’re thinking about.”
The players Woodgate is referring to is those who could still leave the club, with the European transfer window not set to close for another few weeks.
Boro are also expected to send some of their younger players out on loan as League One and League Two clubs can also still make signings, loan and permanent, until September 2.
Woodgate said last week: “I know which ones need to go out on loan, and ones where it’s too early for them to play in the first team.
“I don’t want them to get damaged. If they’re in at the wrong time, it can really have an effect on their career.”